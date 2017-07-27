Asia Shares Hit 2008 Highs, Dollar In Decline On Fed Inflation View

Sydney: Stocks, bonds and commodities were all on a roll in Asia on Thursday as bulls scented a softening in the Federal Reserve's confidence on inflation that promised to keep U.S. interest rates low for longer.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.5 percent to heights not seen since January 2008. It has gained nearly 5 percent so far this month.
South Korea added 0.6 percent and Australia 0.2 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was kept flat by a firmer yen.
