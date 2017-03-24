Asia Shares Muted, Dollar Hangs On For US Healthcare Vote

Sydney: The dollar was living on borrowed time on Friday after U.S. lawmakers delayed a vote on a healthcare bill seen as crucial to President Donald Trump's policy credibility.
Asian share markets were in limbo as a vote on the American Health Care Act might not happen until later Friday or Monday, as it meets opposition from warring factions within the Republicans themselves.
Some in the markets suspect a failure to pass such a high-stakes bill could endanger Trump's promises of tax cuts and stimulus so beloved by Wall Street and U.S. corporates.
