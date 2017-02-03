Asia Shares Stumble As Chinese Markets Fall After Beijing Tightens Policy

Hong Kong: Asian stocks dipped on Friday as Chinese markets fell after Beijing unexpectedly hiked short-term rates, adding to lingering anxiety over global growth in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies on trade and international relations.
On the first day of trading after a week-long break for the Lunar New Year, Chinese equities slipped after the People's Bank of China raised the interest rates on open market operations by 10 basis points.
Two banking sources also told Reuters it had raised the lending rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) short-term loans.
