Asia Stocks Gain As North Korea Missile Test Fears Recede, Dollar Rebounds

Singapore: The dollar rebounded from a 2-1/2-year low on Wednesday, and Asian stocks took their cue from Wall Street's higher close, as concerns about North Korea's firing of a missile over Japan ebbed.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major peers, edged up 0.1 percent to 92.317.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 109.8 yen. On Tuesday, after slumping to a 4-1/2-month low versus the safe haven currency, the greenback closed up 0.5 percent.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement