Asia Stocks Meander Ahead Of Trump-Xi Talks, US Jobs Data

Singapore: Asian stocks drifted early on Friday after Wall Street and the dollar clocked tentative gains, with markets cautious over the talks between the U.S. and Chinese presidents and U.S. employment data later on Friday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, headed for a 0.2 percent weekly increase.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.8 percent early on Friday after touching a four-month low on Thursday. It's set to post a 0.85 percent loss for the week.
