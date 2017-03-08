Asian Shares Slip After Strong Start To Week On US Cues

Hong Kong: Asian shares edged lower on Wednesday after the week's strong start as investors took profits in the wake of a weak Wall Street and in anticipation that U.S. interest rates will rise next week for the second time in three months.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 percent in early trade, a day after posting its biggest single-day rise in more than two weeks. Australia's markets led early losers.
The Federal Reserve has a policy meeting on March 14-15.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement