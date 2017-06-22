Asian Stocks Rise As Oil Tries To Claw Up From 10-Month Low

Singapore: Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.3 percent.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.1 percent, with shares in auto air bag maker Takata Corp plunging 50 percent as they exchanged hands for the first time since sources said last week it was preparing to file for bankruptcy.
