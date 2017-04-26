Asian Stocks Extend Gains On Bullish Wall Street, Euro Steady

Hong Kong: Asian stocks extended gains for a fifth straight day on Wednesday as Wall Street hit new peaks while the euro consolidated recent gains as immediate concerns of political uncertainty in the euro zone receded.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent, hovering near their highest since June 2015. Early Asian stock markets such as New Zealand and South Korea were key gainers.
A strong finish to U.S. markets was the main driver. The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement