Asian Stocks Tread Water On US Cues, Europe Concerns

Hong Kong: Asian stocks looked set to consolidate around four-month highs on Thursday as a cautious Wall Street close and growing political risks in Europe force investors to the sidelines.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was broadly flat, with early Asian markets such as Australia hemmed in tight ranges.
New Zealand stocks edged higher after the central bank signalled that a further cut in interest rates was no longer likely, but also that any tightening in policy might be two years or more away.
