Aurobindo Pharma Jumps Over 8% On US Regulator's Nod

Aurobindo Pharma shares soared over 8 per cent today after the company received final approval from the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to manufacture and market Sevelamer Carbonate tablets. The scrip of the drug firm surged 8.27 per cent to Rs 794.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company jumped 8.22 per cent to Rs 794.70.
In terms of volume, 4.63 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 81 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during morning session.
The tablets are indicated for control of serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.
"The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Sevelamer Carbonate tablets 800 mg," Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing to the BSE today.