Axis Bank Raises $500 Million From Bonds

New Delhi: Private sector Axis Bank on Wednesday said it has raised $500 million from bonds to fund global business.
The bank has issued senior fixed rate bonds aggregating to $500 million under the Medium Term Note (MTN) Programme through its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The notes will be listed at the Singapore Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, it said.
The notes have been priced at 130 basis points over the 5-year US Treasury Note, at a yield of 3.113 per cent, it said.
The notes will be denominated in US dollars, and will bear fixed interest of 3 per cent per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, it said.
