Baahubali 2 Sets New Rs 1,000 Crore Record, Multiplex Operators Surge

Analysts say that Baahubali 2's record collection helped support the sentiment in PVR and Inox Leisure shares.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 08, 2017 14:23 (IST)
Baahubali 2 became first Indian movie to cross the Rs 1,000 crore in box office collections.
Shares of multiplex operators such as PVR and Inox Leisure rose as much as 3.5 and 2.68 per cent each respectively in trade today after the popular film  "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" became the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 1,000 crore in box office collections. Produced by Arka entertainment, directed by SS Rajamouli, "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" stars Prabhas in the title role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The Hindi version of the film was released by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" was released on April 28. 

The official Twitter handle of the Baahubali tweeted, "THANK YOU EVERYONE !!! #1000croreBaahubali."Analysts say that Baahubali 2's record collection helped support the sentiment in PVR and Inox Leisure shares. Shares of PVR today jumped as much as 3.5 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 1,575 and Inox Leisure rose 2.68 per cent to Rs 284. Analysts at domestic brokerage Edelweiss had high hopes from "Baahubali 2" after its first "Baahubali: The Beginning" rocked the box office with Rs. 600 crore in collections worldwide.

Analysts expect the March quarter to be comparatively a good quarter for the multiplex operators on the back of strong box office performance of movies like  'Dangal' 'Raees', 'Kaabil', 'Jolly LLB2' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya'. 

Inox Leisure earlier this month reported that its standalone loss in the March quarter narrowed to Rs 2.76 crore from Rs 8.72 crore during the same quarter last year.

Edelweiss also expects multiplex operators to have a strong quarter, riding on Baahubali 2's record collection. Upcoming movies like Sarkar 3 (Amitabh Bachchan) and Tubelight (Salman Khan) are anticipated to do well, Edelweiss added.

Story first published on: May 08, 2017 14:19 (IST)
