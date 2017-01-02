Bajaj Auto Shares Fall As December Sales Decline 22%

New Delhi: Shares of Bajaj Auto slipped over 2 per cent after the company reported a 22 per cent decline in total sales at 2,25,529 units in December as against 2,89,003 in the same month a year ago.
On BSE, the stock opened at Rs 2,640 and hit a high of Rs 2,658.30. As of 1.20 p.m., it was trading 2.01 per cent down at Rs 2,581.
It opened on NSE at Rs 2,642.70 and hit a high of Rs 2,654.30. As of 1.20 p.m., it was trading 1.91 per cent lower at Rs 2,582.
