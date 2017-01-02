NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Bajaj Auto Shares Fall As December Sales Decline 22%

Motorcycle sales during the month decreased 18 per cent to 2,03,312 units, from 2,47,782 a year earlier, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 02, 2017 13:23 (IST)
New Delhi: Shares of Bajaj Auto slipped over 2 per cent after the company reported a 22 per cent decline in total sales at 2,25,529 units in December as against 2,89,003 in the same month a year ago. 

On BSE, the stock opened at Rs 2,640 and hit a high of Rs 2,658.30. As of 1.20 p.m., it was trading 2.01 per cent down at Rs 2,581. 

It opened on NSE at Rs 2,642.70 and hit a high of Rs 2,654.30. As of 1.20 p.m., it was trading 1.91 per cent lower at Rs 2,582. 



Its commercial vehicle sales stood at 22,217 units during the month under review compared with 41,221 in the year-ago period, down 46 per cent.



Story first published on: January 02, 2017 13:23 (IST)
