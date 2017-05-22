Bank Of India Shares Plunge On Rs 1,046 Crore Loss In Q4

Bank of India shares plunged over 7 per cent on Monday after the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of Rs 1,046 crore on higher provisions for bad loans. Bank of India's net loss for the quarter ended March 31 narrowed from a loss of Rs 3,587 crores a year earlier, the Mumbai-based lender said in a statement on Monday.



Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 60.23 crore, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.



Bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 13.22 percent at the end of March, compared with 13.38 percent in the preceding quarter, and 13.07 percent a year ago.

Provisions for non-performing assets fell to Rs 4,484 crore from Rs 5,442 crore a year earlier, the bank said.As of 1:30 pm, Bank of India shares traded 6.42 per cent lower at Rs 166.85 apiece, compared to 0.14 per cent gain in the broader Nifty.