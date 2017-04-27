'Better Year' Ahead For Axis Bank, Stock Can 'Re-Rate': Analyst

Shares of Axis Bank, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, fell as much as 2.7 per cent on Thursday, after it reported 43 per cent fall in fourth-quarter profit. Analysts attributed the fall in Axis Bank's stock to profit-taking after the recent run-up in the share prices. Although Axis Bank's net profit fell 43 per cent annually to Rs 1,225 crore, it was much ahead of analysts' estimate (Thomson Reuters' consensus analysts' estimate) of Rs 951 crore. Meanwhile, some analysts also believe that the worst is over for Axis Bank in terms of bad loans that had surged in the past few quarters. Axis Bank reported slippages (fresh loans that turned bad in the March quarter) of Rs 4,811 crore for the March quarter compared to Rs 4,560 crore in the December quarter.



"Though in absolute numbers the slippages still remained high, the comforting factor is that nearly 74 per cent of the total slippages came from the watch list. In Q3FY17, 43 per cent of the bank's gross slippages were from the non-watch list accounts and that had emerged as a concern," said Siddharth Purohit, senior equity research analyst (banking) at Angel Broking.



Axis Bank's "watch list" of potential troubled loans stood at Rs 9,440 crore at end-March, down 15 per cent from the December quarter. The bank also guided that its provisioning costs for the new financial year that began in April would be in a range of 175-225 basis points, lower than 282 basis points reported in the previous fiscal year.

Axis Bank's gross non-performing loans stood at Rs 21,280 crore in March quarter compared to Rs 20,467 crore sequentially. However, as a percentage of total advances, it fell to 5.04 per cent compared to 5.22 per cent in the December quarter.Mr Purohit further said that business growth has also picked up for Axis Bank, which is another comforting factor.Axis Bank's advances grew 10 per cent in the March quarter while its retail loans registered a growth of 21 per cent. Also, its non-interest incomes like fee income grew 17 per cent."FY18 to be a better year for Axis Bank and with improving outlook the stock can get re-rated," Mr Purohit added. Angel Broking has a "buy" rating on Axis Bank.As of 1.35 pm, Axis Bank shares traded 2.09 per cent lower at Rs 506.30 compared to a flat Nifty. (With agency inputs)