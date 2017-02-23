Bharti Airtel Hits 52-Week High, Idea Cellular Jumps

Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular stocks soared amid high volumes on Thursday as telecom shares were in focus after India's largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel announced agreement to buy Telenor India. Bharti Airtel surged as much as 11 per cent to touch a fresh 52-week high of Rs 400.65. Idea Cellular shares also jumped 8.5 per cent to a day's high of Rs 122. Analysts say consolidation in the country's telecom sector to counter aggressive competition triggered by Jio's entry is positive for the stocks.



Bharti Airtel said that the deal with Telenor, will boost its spectrum footprint with the addition of 43.4 MHz spectrum in the 1800 MHz band. As part of the deal, Airtel will acquire Telenor India's operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam. The deal will help boost Airtel's 4G spectrum holdings, according to analysts.



Last week, news agency Press Trust of India had said citing sources that Vodafone and Aditya Birla group firm Idea Cellular are likely to finalise within a month the mega merger deal that will create India's largest telecom firm.

British mobile phone giant Vodafone had late last month confirmed talks to merge its Indian unit - Vodafone India, ending months of speculation that the two operators were exploring a deal to help fend off Reliance Jio in India's highly competitive telecom market. The British telecom major has brought its ex-India unit chief Marten Pieters to work on the proposed merger.Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular shares were in high demand during Thursday's session. 12.3 lakh Bharti Airtel shares and 35 lakh Idea Cellular shares had changed hands by late morning, compared with averages of 1.85 lakh and 17.27 lakh in the past two weeks, respectively.At 12:25 pm, most telecom stocks were in the positive zone, with Bharti Airtel trading 5 per cent higher, Idea Cellular up 7.37 per cent, RCom up 5.17 per cent, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra up 3.88 per cent, and Shyam Telecom up 1.25 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE, outperforming its benchmark index Sensex, which was up about 73 points or 0.26 per cent.