BHEL, Tata Steel Gain Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) surged over 3 per cent to Rs 148.50 in early trade on Tuesday ahead of its earnings announcement for the December quarter. The Bengaluru-based capital goods maker is expected to report a net profit of Rs 77 crore on revenues of Rs 6,151 crore as per the average of estimates polled by NDTV Profit. In comparison, BHEL had reported a net loss of Rs 1,102 crore on revenues of Rs 5,552 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
BHEL's operating profit or EBITDA is likely to come at Rs 74 crore compared to a loss of Rs 1,638 crore last year.
BHEL shares have outperformed the benchmark indices over last one month on expectation of a recovery in its earnings, say analysts. Including today's gains, BHEL shares have rallied nearly 17 per cent compared to 6.5 per cent gain in the broader Nifty.
