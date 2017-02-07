BHEL, Tata Steel Gain Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) surged over 3 per cent to Rs 148.50 in early trade on Tuesday ahead of its earnings announcement for the December quarter. The Bengaluru-based capital goods maker is expected to report a net profit of Rs 77 crore on revenues of Rs 6,151 crore as per the average of estimates polled by NDTV Profit. In comparison, BHEL had reported a net loss of Rs 1,102 crore on revenues of Rs 5,552 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.



BHEL's operating profit or EBITDA is likely to come at Rs 74 crore compared to a loss of Rs 1,638 crore last year.



BHEL shares have outperformed the benchmark indices over last one month on expectation of a recovery in its earnings, say analysts. Including today's gains, BHEL shares have rallied nearly 17 per cent compared to 6.5 per cent gain in the broader Nifty.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel shares also gained over 1 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 479.80 ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day. On a consolidated basis, Tata Steel is likely to report a profit of Rs 203 crore on sales of Rs 28,762 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 2,127 crore on revenues of Rs 27,818 crore last year.On a standalone basis, Tata Steel's profit may grow to Rs 571 crore compared to Rs 452 crore last year.Tata Steel's sales volume in India is seen falling 2 per cent sequentially to 2.6 million tonnes, while its volume in Europe is likely to increase 7 per cent sequentially to Rs 2.4 million tonnes.As of 9.50 am, Tata Steel shares traded 0.58 per cent higher at Rs 476.15 and BHEL shares were up 2.92 per cent at Rs 148.25 compared to 0.16 per cent fall in the broader Nifty.