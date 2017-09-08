Biocon Jumps As Malaysian Unit Gets Clearance For Supply To Europe

New Delhi: Shares of biopharmaceutical firm Biocon today surged over 5 per cent after the company said its Malaysian arm Biocon Sdn Bhd has received EU GMP compliance certificate from the Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland for its insulin manufacturing facility. This implies Biocon can now supply products manufactured at this plant to European markets.
After making a positive opening, shares of the company further jumped 5.32 per cent to Rs 353 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company gained 5.45 per cent to Rs 353.
"Biocon's subsidiary in Malaysia, Biocon Sdn Bhd, has been issued a certificate of 'GMP compliance' for its insulin manufacturing facility by HPRA (Ireland) as the representative European inspection authority," Biocon spokesperson said in a statement yesterday.
