Bitcoin Jumps Above $1,000 For First Time In Three Years
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: January 02, 2017 16:56 (IST) Thomson Reuters
Bitcoin jumped 2.5% to $1,022 on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange.
London: Digital currency bitcoin kicked off the new year by jumping above $1,000 for the first time in three years late on Sunday, having outperformed all central-bank-issued currencies with a 125 per cent climb in 2016.
Bitcoin - a web-based "cryptocurrency" that has no central authority, relying instead on thousands of computers across the world that validate transactions and add new bitcoins to the system - jumped 2.5 per cent to $1,022 on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange, its highest since December 2013.