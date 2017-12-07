NDTV
Bitcoin Rises Above $14,000 On Bitstamp To Record High
The cryptocurrency was last up 2.94 per cent at $14,030.00 at the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.
| Last Updated: December 07, 2017 08:21 (IST)
Tokyo
: Bitcoin soared to a record high of $14,047.40 on Thursday, continuing its surge from below $1,000 at the beginning of the year.
The cryptocurrency was last up 2.94 per cent at $14,030.00 at the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.
