NDTV Profit
Bitcoin Rises Above $14,000 On Bitstamp To Record High

The cryptocurrency was last up 2.94 per cent at $14,030.00 at the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: December 07, 2017 08:21 (IST)
Tokyo: Bitcoin soared to a record high of $14,047.40 on Thursday, continuing its surge from below $1,000 at the beginning of the year.

The cryptocurrency was last up 2.94 per cent at $14,030.00 at the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

Story first published on: December 07, 2017 08:21 (IST)
