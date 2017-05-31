NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
BlackRock Buys Rs 1,155-Crore ICICI Bank Shares

BlackRock has an assets under management totalled $5.4 trillion as on March 31, 2017.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 31, 2017 20:31 (IST)
ICICI Bank shares on Wednesday settled at Rs 327 on the NSE
New Delhi: BlackRock Emerging Markets Fund on Wednesday picked up about 3.54 crore shares in private sector lender ICICI Bank for an estimated Rs 1,155 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BlackRock purchased a total of 3,53,95,884 shares of the bank. The shares were bought on an average price of Rs 326.33 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,155.07 crore, data showed.

BlackRock, a leading provider of investment, advisory and risk management solutions, has an assets under management totalled $5.4 trillion as on March 31, 2017.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, ICICI Bank's standalone net profit jumped to Rs 2,024.64 crore from Rs 701.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the bank however, came down to Rs 16,585.76 crore in March quarter, from Rs 18,590.86 crore in preceding fiscal year's last quarter.

ICICI Bank shares on Wednesday settled at Rs 327 on the NSE, up 1.74 per cent from the previous close.




 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



Story first published on: May 31, 2017 20:31 (IST)
