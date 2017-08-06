Blue-Chip Earnings, Industrial Output Data To Dictate Market Movement: Experts

The stock markets may react to the strong US jobs data
New Delhi: Quarterly earnings from blue-chips such as Tata Steel, Tata Motors and State Bank of India (SBI) as well as industrial output data for the month of June will be key pointers of stock market sentiment in the week starting August 7, according to experts. "Markets will keep a constant watch over the remaining set of quarterly numbers and any further movement is expected to be largely stock specific, depending on results meeting expectations or any important news flow," said Teena Virmani, vice president-PCG Research at Kotak Securities.
During the week, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, SBI, Aurobindo Pharma, NHPC, NMDC, BHEL and GAIL are all lined up for earnings announcements.
The government is set to release factory data on Friday.
"We believe this week to remain majorly driven by the corporate earnings as well as IIP data," said Abnish Kumar Sudhanshu, research head at Aadya Trading and Investments Pvt.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has managed to sign off with gains for a fifth straight week by rising 15.53 points, or 0.04 per cent. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) too ended 51.90 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher.
"We continue to have a cautious view in the near term, given the premium valuation and strong price performance in the last 6-9 months. It is time to be stock specific as the vulnerability to the domestic market is high at a premium valuation and global risk," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
The stock market may on Monday react to the strong US jobs data released on Friday.