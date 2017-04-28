Brezza, Baleno Drive Maruti Suzuki Share To Record High. Should You Buy?
During the quarter, Maruti Suzuki sold 4,14,439 vehicles, a growth of 15 per cent over the same period previous year.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: April 28, 2017 13:42 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Maruti Suzuki's net profit rose 36.78 per cent in FY17 to Rs 7,337.70 crore.
Shares of India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki surged over 3 per cent to hit record high of Rs 6,582.15, a day after the company reported a 16 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on higher sales of premium models such as the Brezza SUV and Baleno hatchback. Maruti Suzuki reported net profit Rs 1,709 crore on sales of Rs 20,423 crore in quarter ended March 2017. Meanwhile, analysts polled by NDTV Profit expected the company to report net profit of Rs 1,769 crore on sales of Rs 18,439 crore. Maruti Suzuki's sales in fourth quarter rose 20 per cent from Rs. 16,958.4 crore during the same period last year.
During the quarter, Maruti Suzuki sold 4,14,439 vehicles, a growth of 15 per cent over the same period previous year. Out of the total sales, 31,771 vehicles were exported, Maruti Suzuki said in a press release.
For the financial year 2016-17, Maruti Suzuki's net profit rose 36.78 per cent to Rs. 7,337.70 crore compared with Rs. 5,364.30 crore in financial year 2015-16.
"Growth in volumes, increase in share of the country's higher segment models, benefits due to full capacity utilization, higher non-operating income and several initiatives for cost reduction contributed to increase in profit. At the same time, increase in commodity prices and adverse forex movement partially impacted the annual performance," Maruti Suzuki said in the press release.
Meanwhile, brokerages have maintained their bullish stance on Maruti Suzuki. Edelweiss in a research report said, Maruti Suzuki's March quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) also known as the operating profit at Rs 2,560 crore (up 10 per cent year-on-year) surpassed their estimate of 5 per cent due to gross margin beat on lower-than-expected Gujarat plant start-up costs.
EBITDA margin or operating profit margin at 14 per cent (down 80 basis sequentially), was also ahead of their 13.4 per cent estimate led by gross margin beat (lower start-up cost for Gujarat plant) and lower-than-expected discounts on account of new launches, added Edelweiss.
Edelweiss says that Maruti Suzuki remains well placed to gain market share given robust new launch pipeline, expanding distribution and consumer preference shifting to petrol variants. An improved product mix (higher share of Baleno, Brezza, Ignis, new Dzire) will boost margin by lowering average discounts.
Edelweiss maintains 'buy' on Maruti Suzuki for target of Rs 6,928.
Another brokerage HDFC Securities also maintains its "buy" call on Maruti Suzuki for target of Rs 7,070. It says, "We remain positive on Maruti Suzuki's growth story on the back of strong volume growth, led by consistent volume uptick of Ciaz, Brezza and Baleno, and success of Ignis."
Increasing average sale price (ASP) led by an expanding portfolio in the premium segment, fresh capacity addition from the Gujarat facility, uptick in rural demand and supporting macro tailwinds like 7th Pay Commission payout, falling interest rates, urbanisation and growing middle class are also some of the reasons for HDFC Securities to remain bullish on the carmaker.
Foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley has also maintained its "overweight" rating on Maruti Suzuki India for a target price of Rs 7,200 per share.