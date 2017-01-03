BSE Gets Sebi Nod For Launching IPO: 7 Things To Know
Market regulator Sebi has given its nod to BSE to launch its Initial public offering or IPO. The BSE, which is India's largest and Asia's oldest stock exchange will raise an estimated Rs 1,500 crore by listing on the National Stock Exchange. The exchange had filed draft papers with capital market regulator Sebi in September to float an IPO. The IPO issue of the BSE is being managed by 8 merchant banks.
Here are 7 things to know about the upcoming IPO
1) The BSE IPO will offer 29,955,434 equity shares by the existing shareholders through the offer for sale (OFS) route.
2) The sale of share accounts for around 30 per cent of the total holding.
3) BSE had reported a 40 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.72 crore for the first quarter to June 2016.
4) Some of the big ticket shareholders in the stock exchange are Caldwell India Holdings, Bajaj Holdings Investment, Singapore Exchange, Acacia Banyan Partners, Mauritius-based arms of American investor George Soros' Quantum Fund and foreign fund Atticus. In total there are around 9,000 shareholders in the bourse.
5) As many as 262 shareholders will be selling their shares in the upcoming issue. The Singapore Exchange, which holds 5.09 million shares, or a 4.7 per cent stake, in the company will make a complete exit by selling its stake in the IPO.
6) According to the stock exchange's website, there are 2, 881 companies that currently trade on the BSE Platform.
7) The market capitalization of the companies listed on BSE is estimated to be Rs 1,07,48,608 crore.
