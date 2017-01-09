BSE Launches Mobile App For Mutual Fund Trading

'BSE StAR MF' app is currently available to android mobile users.
Mumbai: Making trading in mutual funds more convenient for investors, top stock exchange BSE on Monday announced the launch of the 'BSE StAR MF' mobile application.
The app is currently available to android mobile users.
BSE runs the mutual fund trading platform -- BSE Star MF -- the largest MF distributor platform in India with more than 4 lakh SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) per month.
"All mutual fund investors/ distributors/ registered investment advisers are hereby informed that the exchange is pleased to announce launch of BSE StAR MF mobile application," BSE said in a circular today.
"Users can download BSE StAR MF mobile app (beta release) from Google Playstore now," it said.
The platform provides a range of services for easy transactions and seamless order flow for Asset Management Companies (AMCs).
On many occasions, the platform has exceeded 70,000 orders per day.
As per the exchange's estimate, BSE StAR MF accounts for more than 8 per cent of traction taking place in Indian mutual fund houses.
