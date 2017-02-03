BSE Shares Make Blockbuster Debut, Soar Nearly 50% On Listing

Shares of BSE, Asia's oldest and the country's second-biggest stock exchange, made a blockbuster listing on the rival National Stock Exchange on Friday. BSE shares jumped as much as 49 per cent to hit high of Rs 1,200 compared to its issue price of Rs 806.
Analysts were optimistic about the listing of BSE shares as its Rs 1,243 crore initial public offer (IPO) witnessed a whopping 51 times subscription led by robust demand from high net-worth individuals (HNI) and institutional investors. BSE IPO's retail segment also got good response with 6.5 times subscription.
One of the reasons behind strong response to BSE's IPO was its valuation. At Rs 806, the upper end of its IPO price band, BSE's shares are valued at 20.6 times its FY2017 annualised earnings per share, which is a "reasonable" valuation, said Angel Broking.
