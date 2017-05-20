NDTV
BSE To Add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR To Benchmark Index
State-owned gas transmission company Gail Ltd will make way for the two stocks in the benchmark index, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: May 20, 2017 11:33 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 per cent at 30,464.92 on Friday.
Mumbai:
Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
State-owned gas transmission company Gail Ltd will make way for the two stocks in the benchmark index, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.
On Friday, the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after earlier rising 0.91 percent to a record high.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: May 20, 2017 11:33 (IST)
