BSE To Launch F&O On S&P BSE Sensex 50 Index From March 14

Mumbai: Leading stock BSE will launch equity derivatives products -- futures and options -- on S&P BSE Sensex 50 index from March 14.
S&P BSE Sensex 50 tracks the performance of the 50 largest and liquid stocks listed on BSE. The index constituents are selected from 'S&P BSE Large Midcap Index' and are weighted based on their float-adjusted market capitalisation.
"The exchange is pleased to inform all trading members that exchange shall introduce futures and options contracts on S&P BSE Sensex 50 index in equity derivatives segment with effect from March 14, 2017," BSE said in a circular on Thursday.
The index represents more than half of the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies.
Of the total market capitalisation of constituents of S&P BSE Sensex 50 index, finance sector represents the largest share at 32.57 per cent followed by information technology (13.42 per cent), transport equipments (11.16 per cent), oil and gas (10.62 per cent), FMCG (10.02 per cent), healthcare (5.83 per cent), capital goods (3.55 per cent).
Housing related (2.68 per cent), power (2.46 per cent), metal, metal Products & mining (2.21 per cent), telecom (1.89 per cent), chemical & petrochemical (1.40 per cent), media & publishing (0.84 per cent), transport services (0.81 per cent) and consumer durables (0.55 per cent), are the other sectors represented on the index.
HDFC Bank, IOC, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Reliance, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hero Motocorp, SBI, were today's top securities traded in 'S&P BSE SENSEX 50' with respect to total turnover.
