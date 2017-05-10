Bull Run Continues On Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Surge To Record Highs
Rural focused stocks such as shares of fertilizer, two wheeler, tractor makers and FMCG companies witnessed good buying interest after the positive commentary by the weather department.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 10, 2017 11:21 (IST)
Sensex rallied as much as 273 points to hit record high of 30,206.
Sensex and Nifty surged to record highs today led by gains in bluechip stocks like HDFC, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Reliance Industries. The surge in the stock markets happened after a fortnight of consolidation wherein the Nifty moved in a tight range of 100 points. In today's session, sentiment also got a boost after foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 333 crore in Tuesday's session after being net sellers for most part of this month.
The Sensex rallied as much as 273 points to hit record high of 30,206 and Nifty surged 75 points to record of 9,391.55. AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities says, "The recent trigger for Sensex and Nifty hitting new highs is the monsoon update which came yesterday. The weather department has said that monsoon is likely to be very good as El Nino fears have subsided."
Monsoon rains are likely to be higher than previously forecast as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased, the chief of the weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth. The state-run India Meteorological Department on April 18 forecast this year's monsoon rains at 96 per cent of the 50-year average.
Though the earnings picture for this quarter has been mixed, investors are betting on a recovery later during the year, Mr Prabhakar added.
Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking, says the next level for Nifty to watch out for is 9,500. He expects the Nifty to touch 10,000 levels later this year.
Meanwhile, rural focused stocks such as shares of fertilizer, two wheeler, tractor makers and FMCG companies witnessed good buying interest after the positive commentary by the weather department on monsoons. FMCG index was the top sectoral gainer on the BSE, rising nearly 2 per cent.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 36 shares were higher while 15 traded with losses. Hindustan Unilever, Aurobindo Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Nifty gainers. On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, Indian Oil, TCS and ACC were among the notable losers.
The broader markets were also witnessing good buying with BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rising nearly 1 per cent each.