Trading Calls: Buy Auro Pharma, TVS Motor, Vedanta, Says Expert

Indian shares likely to open lower on Monday tracking Asian shares, which were mostly lower as North Korea's latest nuclear test provoked the usual knee-jerk shift to safe havens like gold and government bonds. Nikkei was down 0.99 per cent, Shanghai Composite traded flat, while Hang Seng fell 0.39 per cent. Meanwhile safe heaven assets like gold, US dollar and sovereign bonds gained. As of 8.45 am, Nifty future on Singapore Exchange was down 25 points or 0.25 per cent indicating a weak opening.



Here are some trading calls shares by research analysts Simi Bhaumik:



Buy Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 775 with stop loss at Rs 758.50

Buy Hindalco Industries for a target of Rs 250 with stop loss at Rs 239.50Buy TVS Motor Company for a target of Rs 622 with stop loss at 600Buy Vedanta for a target of Rs 320 with stop loss at Rs 309.50