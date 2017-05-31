Buy Aurobindo Pharma, ITC; Sell Jubilant FoodWorks: Sumeet Bagadia

The Sensex and Nifty extended their record setting run on Tuesday by surging to fresh all-time closing highs.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 31, 2017 08:27 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The Sensex and Nifty extended their record setting run on Tuesday by surging to fresh all-time closing highs. In Tuesday's session, pharma stocks moved higher after falling for nine days in a row. Banking, realty and auto stocks also witnessed buying interest. Meanwhile, the gains in today's session were capped as FMCG and capital goods shares came under selling pressure on account of profit-booking. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking on trading strategies and his top picks.
Stock Talk
Buy Aurobindo Pharma: The stock staged a comeback rally and it can go up to Rs 600 in the near term and if it breaks Rs 620 it can go up Rs 720 as well. But in near term the stock is likely to trade in range of Rs 530-600.
Avoid BHEL: The stock looks weak and its can see more correction. Traders can buy BHEL on dips around Rs 130 for target of Rs 155. Traders should avoid going long at current levels and should buy around Rs 130 only.
Buy Adani Ports: The stock can go up to Rs 360 in the near term. Traders can buy Adani Pots around Rs 340 for target of Rs 360 and above Rs 360 it can go up to Rs 380-400 as well.
Buy Bank of Baroda: Traders can buy this stock around Rs 162 for near term target of Rs 185.
Sell Jubilant FoodWorks: The stock is looking weak and traders can sell the stock around Rs 940 for target of Rs 870-850.
Buy REC: Traders can buy REC on dips around Rs 198 for target of Rs 240.
Buy ITC: Traders can look to buy ITC on dips for immediate target of Rs 330 and overall target of Rs 350.
Buy HUL: The stock is headed towards Rs 1,100 and above Rs 1,100 it can go up to Rs 1,150.
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.