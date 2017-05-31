NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Buy BHEL, JSPL, ITDC, Says Vijay Chopra

Vijay Chopra, MD & CEO of Enoch Ventures recommends buying BHEL, ITDC, JSPL and Dredging Corporation of India.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 31, 2017 10:57 (IST)
Indian stocks markets continued their record run on Wednesday with Sensex and Nifty making setting new highs of 31,233 and 9,638 respectively.  However, the indices faced some profit-taking at higher levels. 

Vijay Chopra, MD & CEO of Enoch Ventures, shared some of his short- to medium-term stock picks. 

Buy BHEL at current market price with target price of Rs 180

Buy ITDC at current market price with target price of Rs 630

Buy JSPL at current market price with stop-loss of Rs 135

Buy Dredging Corporation of India at current market price with target of Rs 650

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
 

Story first published on: May 31, 2017 10:47 (IST)
