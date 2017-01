Buy HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel; Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance: Amar Singh

Nifty is unable to trade above 8,200-mark and on downside it has support around a 8,170-8,180 levels which indicates that the benchmark index is going through a phase of consolidation after last week's rally, says Amar Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking. Currently, there are not many triggers for the markets, meanwhile, selling pressure will re-emerge when NIfty heads towards 8,270-8,300 levels, adds Mr Singh.BuyThe stock is in a strong uptrend and traders can buy this stock around Rs 72.50 with stop loss at Rs 70 for target of Rs 78.

BuyTechnology stocks are looking better after the selloff they witnessed during Brexit. Investors can buy HCL Technologies for target of Rs 895 with a stop loss at RS 834.SellThe stock is witnessing selling pressure and traders can sell it with a stop loss at Rs 666 for target of Rs 625.BuyIf the stock sustains above Rs 1,080-level, it can go up and test levels of Rs 1,120. Meanwhile the stock is going through a phase of profit-booking and traders can look at buying RIL on dips.BuyThe stock faces resistance around Rs 318-320, meanwhile, traders can look at buying Bharti Airtel for short-term trading perspective around Rs 310.AvoidThe stock witnessed a sharp rally in Wednesday's session and traders should avoid buying this stock.BuyThe stock has staged a sharp 15 to 20 per cent rally post PM Narendra Modi's New Year speech. Meanwhile, traders can buy this stock on a pullback around Rs 122 for target of 132-133.BuyTraders can buy this stock on dips around Rs 515-520 with a stop loss below Rs 500 for target of Rs 550.