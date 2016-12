Buy IDFC Bank, UPL, Sell TVS Motor: Sumeet Bagadia

Sumeet Bagadia, associate director at Choice Broking, says a pullback rally is expected in the Nifty in the near term on the back of the recent short-covering seen in the index.The stock appears to be in a short-covering rally. Some more pullback can be expected from current levels, pushing the stock to touch levels of Rs 530-540. The counter doesn't look strong until a convincing close above Rs 500 and is expected to move in a range of Rs 450-470 on the lower side 540-550 on the higher side.

The stock is looking good on the back of good volumes seen recently and a good upside is expected. IDFC Bank looks headed to immediate levels of Rs 64-65, and it can go to Rs 70 once those are taken out. Investors may initiate fresh long positions at the current price with stop loss At Rs 56.The stock has taken support around Rs 605-610 levels. Till those levels are not broken on the downside, any dips in the stock can be used as a buying opportunity. UPL faces some resistance at Rs 640 and as soon as a convincing above that mark is seen, the stock has potential to test Rs 680-700 levels. Investors may take long positions at current levels with stop loss at Rs 600-605.It is too early to say that the stock is looking positive. Investors may avoid long positions till the time levels of Rs 358-359 are not taken away.The stock has seen a small pullback move after a sharp fall. One can only expect a fresh upmove in the counter once Rs 800 is taken out on the upside. After Divi's Labs crosses that hurdle, an upmove till Rs 840-850 can be expected.The stock is looking weak at the current juncture with an immediate support at Rs 350. Any levels towards Rs 357 can be used as a selling opportunity for a target price of Rs 330 with stop loss at Rs 365.