Buy India Cements, Avoid Lupin, Says Imtiyaz Qureshi
Imtiyaz Qureshi, co-founder & director at Investeria Financial Services, says 9,500 strike price call option is being heavily written.
The BSE benchmark Sensex rose over 100 points in Monday's session led by gains in FMCG heavyweights such as ITC and Hindustan Unilever which rose for second day in a row on GST boost. However, the gains were capped as state-run banks and pharma shares succumbed to selling pressure. Imtiyaz Qureshi, co-founder & director at Investeria Financial Services, says 9,500 strike price call option is being heavily written and whenever Nifty will move towards 9,500 we will see profit booking and selling pressure around those levels. Key for a rally to gain momentum will depend as to how the Nifty closes above 9,500, adds Mr Qureshi.For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Stock Talk
Buy India Cements: The stock is going through a phase of profit-booking and it can go down to Rs 182-185. Traders should buy India Cements on declines and should not look to go short.
Tata Motors: If the stock closes above Rs 464 it can go up by Rs 70-80.
Avoid Lupin: The stock is looking highly oversold on charts and traders and investors should buy this stock only if it moves above Rs 1,365.
Story first published on: May 22, 2017 16:37 (IST)