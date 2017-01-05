Buy HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel; Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance: Amar Singh

Nifty is unable to trade above 8,200-mark and on downside it has support around a 8,170-8,180 levels which indicates that the benchmark index is going through a phase of consolidation, says Amar Singh.
Nifty is unable to trade above 8,200-mark and on downside it has support around a 8,170-8,180 levels which indicates that the benchmark index is going through a phase of consolidation after last week's rally, says Amar Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking. Currently, there are not many triggers for the markets, meanwhile, selling pressure will re-emerge when NIfty heads towards 8,270-8,300 levels, adds Mr Singh.
Stock Talk
Buy Chambal Fertilisers: The stock is in a strong uptrend and traders can buy this stock around Rs 72.50 with stop loss at Rs 70 for target of Rs 78.
Buy HCL Technologies: Technology stocks are looking better after the selloff they witnessed during Brexit. Investors can buy HCL Technologies for target of Rs 895 with a stop loss at RS 834.
Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance: The stock is witnessing selling pressure and traders can sell it with a stop loss at Rs 666 for target of Rs 625.
Buy Reliance Industries: If the stock sustains above Rs 1,080-level, it can go up and test levels of Rs 1,120. Meanwhile the stock is going through a phase of profit-booking and traders can look at buying RIL on dips.
Buy Bharti Airtel: The stock faces resistance around Rs 318-320, meanwhile, traders can look at buying Bharti Airtel for short-term trading perspective around Rs 310.
Avoid Jubilant Lifesciences: The stock witnessed a sharp rally in Wednesday's session and traders should avoid buying this stock.
Buy DLF: The stock has staged a sharp 15 to 20 per cent rally post PM Narendra Modi's New Year speech. Meanwhile, traders can buy this stock on a pullback around Rs 122 for target of 132-133.
Buy Mindtree: Traders can buy this stock on dips around Rs 515-520 with a stop loss below Rs 500 for target of Rs 550.
