Buy RIL, Fortis Healthcare; Avoid Aurobindo Pharma: Pradip Hotchandani

Nifty on Wednesday ended with losses for fifth day in a row as investors cautiously await earnings of the Indian corporates. Besides that weak global cues were also an overhang on domestic markets Market analysts are eager to see how the companies fared in the quarter gone by. Meanwhile, the Sensex and Nifty have staged a sharp rally since start of this year, with the Nifty surging over 11 per cent year to date. Amid all the happenings on Dalal Street, NDTV Profit spoke to Pradip Hotchandani, head of research at Prudent Broking Services on various stocks and how to trade them.HoldThe stock has been an outperformer and it is overbought on charts and can remain so going ahead. The stock has strong support at Rs 1,390 and investors should hold with stop loss at support levels.

HoldThe stock is overbought and can remains so. Investors should hold this stock with stop loss at Rs 1,550.BuyCorrection in this stock is a good opportunity to buy for initial target of Rs 1,500 and an eventual target of Rs 1,650.AvoidThe stock is trying to form bottom around Rs 600-620 and unless it starts making higher top higher bottom formation on weekly charts, investors should stay away from Aurobindo Pharma.BuyThe stock is coming out of resistance of Rs 200 and it can do well from an investment perspective.HoldThe stock has been our top bet and is looking good on charts. Investors can hold this stock with stop loss at Rs 810 for target of Rs 890-900.BuyThe stock is confirming higher top higher bottom formation on monthly charts and once it sustains above Rs 170 it can go up to Rs 206.