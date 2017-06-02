NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Buy Tata Chemicals, Union Bank, GSPL Say Market Experts

Ruchit Jain, equity technical analyst at Angel Broking recommends buying Tata Chemicals and GSPL.
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: June 02, 2017 10:01 (IST)
The Sensex and Nifty are set to open higher in trade today tracking gains on Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange amid strong global cues. Here are a few stock picks from stock market experts. 

Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research

Buy Adani Ports for a target of Rs 370 with stop loss at Rs 347

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 325 with stop loss at Rs 310

Ruchit Jain, equity technical analyst at Angel Broking

Buy Tata Chemicals with stop loss below Rs 618 for a target of Rs 680 in 5-10 sessions

Buy GSPL (Gujarat State Petronet) with stop loss below Rs 171 for a target of Rs 188 in 5-10 sessions

Aditya Agarwal, head technical research at Way2Wealth Securities 

Buy Union Bank around Rs 157.50 for target of Rs 163 with stop loss below Rs 154

Buy Infosys around Rs 970 for target of Rs 994 with stop loss at Rs 956

Simi Bhaumik, independent research analyst

Buy Balkrishna Industries on dips with stop loss at Rs 1,570 for a target of Rs 1600-1605

Buy Kaveri Seeds on dips with stop loss at Rs 600 for target of Rs 634

Buy United Spirits on dips with stop loss at Rs 2,285 for a target of Rs 2335

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
 

Story first published on: June 02, 2017 09:15 (IST)
