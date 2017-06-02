NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Market
|
Buy Tata Chemicals, Union Bank, GSPL Say Market Experts
Ruchit Jain, equity technical analyst at Angel Broking recommends buying Tata Chemicals and GSPL.
Edited by
Abhishek Vasudev
| Last Updated: June 02, 2017 10:01 (IST)
Abhishek Vasudev
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The Sensex and Nifty are set to open higher in trade today tracking gains on Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange amid strong global cues. Here are a few stock picks from stock market experts.
Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research
Buy
Adani Ports
for a target of Rs 370 with stop loss at Rs 347
Buy
ITC
for a target of Rs 325 with stop loss at Rs 310
Ruchit Jain, equity technical analyst at Angel Broking
Buy
Tata Chemicals
with stop loss below Rs 618 for a target of Rs 680 in 5-10 sessions
Buy
GSPL (
Gujarat State Petronet) with stop loss below Rs 171 for a target of Rs 188 in 5-10 sessions
Aditya Agarwal, head technical research at Way2Wealth Securities
Buy
Union Bank
around Rs 157.50 for target of Rs 163 with stop loss below Rs 154
Buy
Infosys
around Rs 970 for target of Rs 994 with stop loss at Rs 956
Simi Bhaumik, independent research analyst
Buy
Balkrishna Industries
on dips with stop loss at Rs 1,570 for a target of Rs 1600-1605
Buy
Kaveri Seeds
on dips with stop loss at Rs 600 for target of Rs 634
Buy
United Spirits
on dips with stop loss at Rs 2,285 for a target of Rs 2335
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: June 02, 2017 09:15 (IST)
Related
Live: Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record High On Strong Global Cues
Asia Stocks Firm As Upbeat US, European Data Boosts Confidence
Sensex Ends Flat, Nifty Holds 9,600; Midcaps Outperform
Trending
SBI ATM Withdrawal, New Debit Card Charges. Details Here
Amid IT Layoff Fears, Techies Urged To 'Go Back To The Drawing Board'
The 12-Year-Old CEO Who Impressed Microsoft Chief Satya Nadella
Share this story on
ALSO READ
US Issues Clarification On Higher Education H-1B Exemption Criteria
Stock Ideas
Trading Calls
Rucit Jain's top picks
Aditya Agarwal's top picks
Trading ideas
buy or sell
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Can Indian IT Overcome H-1B Visa Hurdles?
Advertisement
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.