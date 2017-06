Buy Tata Chemicals, Union Bank, GSPL Say Market Experts

The Sensex and Nifty are set to open higher in trade today tracking gains on Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange amid strong global cues. Here are a few stock picks from stock market experts.Buyfor a target of Rs 370 with stop loss at Rs 347

Buyfor a target of Rs 325 with stop loss at Rs 310Buywith stop loss below Rs 618 for a target of Rs 680 in 5-10 sessionsBuyGujarat State Petronet) with stop loss below Rs 171 for a target of Rs 188 in 5-10 sessionsBuyaround Rs 157.50 for target of Rs 163 with stop loss below Rs 154Buyaround Rs 970 for target of Rs 994 with stop loss at Rs 956Buyon dips with stop loss at Rs 1,570 for a target of Rs 1600-1605Buyon dips with stop loss at Rs 600 for target of Rs 634Buyon dips with stop loss at Rs 2,285 for a target of Rs 2335