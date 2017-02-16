Buy Tata Motors, DLF, Sun Pharma, Says Vikas Sethi
NDTV Profit spoke to market expert Vikas Sethi, managing director at Sethi Finmart on his views on various stocks.
The stock markets have been in a phase of consolidation for quite some time now with the Nifty oscillating between 8,700 and 8,800 levels. Analysts say stock specific action is visible on Dalal Street. Meanwhile NDTV Profit spoke to market expert Vikas Sethi, managing director at Sethi Finmart on his views on various stocks.
Stock Talk
Tata Motors: The kind of results which Tata Motors came out with, were simply pathetic and nobody expected such kind of results. Particularly their margins were pretty bad and since last two days the stock has tanked by almost 15 per cent after results. From hereon a major fall is not expected and risk reward would be favourable at current levels and would advise investors to look at Tata Motors from buying perspective but that should be done in a staggered way. We could again see levels of Rs 475-480 in Tata Motors in next 15-20 days.
DLF: The results were not great and major disappointment came after the company did not disclose anything on the cyber city rental deal. They have asked for time extension of a year which indicates that the deal will be further delayed and that is why the stock fell on Wednesday.
Sun Pharma: If an investor has a long-term point of view then he/she can look at buying Sun Pharma at current levels.
LIC Housing Finance: Housing finance as a sector looks good and at current levels it is a good opportunity to buy this stock.
Power Grid: The company has posted decent earnings and it is a good opportunity to buy Power Grid. The stock is seeing some correction because of nervourness in market.
Ashok Leyland: The stock is showing some strength after the fall it witnessed recently. Whenever market recovers, Ashok Leyland is going to recover at a sharp pace and investors can look at buying this share.
L&T Finance: This stock is a good stock from a long-term point of view although it has gone up from Rs 90 to Rs 110. I think if one has 1-2 years horizon for investment, it can give substantial upside from current levels as company is doing well, they have shifted focus and done some management changes and results have also been good. Any decline will be a good buying opportunity.
