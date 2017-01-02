Buy Tata Steel, ICICI Bank; Hold Aurobindo Pharma: Imtiyaz Qureshi
A closing above 8,274 for the Nifty will be indication that a near-term bottom has emerged, says Imtiyaz Qureshi of Investeria Financial Services.
The Nifty is expected to test 8,300 in a week, says Mr Qureshi.
January to be a good month for the markets as the Nifty appears to be in the last leg of downside, according to Imtiyaz Qureshi, co-founder and director at Investeria Financial Services. A closing above 8,274 for the index will be indication that a near-term bottom has emerged, he added.
Mr Qureshi is positive on both private and PSU banks as well as metal stocks. (Watch)
Stock talk
Buy Tata Steel: The risk-reward ratio appears to be very favourable for Tata Steel. The stock has good support at Rs 370 and may record a new top once it takes out Rs 395 on the upside.
Buy Hindalco: The stock has witnessed deep correction after a rally and finds support at Rs 143. After Tata Steel, Hindalco is the second best pick in the metal sector at the moment. Investors may expect levels of Rs 175-180 on the higher side.
Buy SBI: The stock has very strong support at Rs 230. Investors may look at a target price of Rs 290 from a perspective or 1-2 months.
Buy ICICI Bank: An upward momentum appears to have started in the stock. Levels around Rs 298 look achievable soon as a retracement of previous fall is expected. Investors may buy with a stop loss between Rs 236-238.
Hold Aurobindo Pharma: Fresh long positions are not recommendable but those owning the stock can continue for a short-term target of Rs 712. Stop loss can be placed at Rs 660.
