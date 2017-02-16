Cadila Healthcare Surges On USFDA's All-Clear For Gujarat Facility
Edited by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: February 16, 2017 15:23 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
Shares of drug maker Cadila Healthcare staged a swift rally (surging 22.23 per cent to hit high of Rs 438) and came in high demand in afternoon deals after the company informed the stock exchanges that its manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Gujarat was inspected by the USFDA with no form 483 issued against the company.
Cadila Healthcare in a statement to stock exchanges said, "We are pleased to announce that the USFDA inspected our Moraiya facility from February 6, 2017 to February 15, 2017. At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued."
A Form 483 is issued by the FDA when its investigators observe any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of the US Food Drug and Cosmetic Act.
Analysts say that the development is positive for the company as no form 483 is issued and that will not have any bearing on exports to the US which is among the world's biggest drug markets.
As of 3:22 pm, shares of Cadila Healthcare traded 22 per cent higher at Rs 436.55, outperforming the Nifty which was up 0.62 per cent. As many as 9.27 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 62,000 shares traded daily in the past two weeks.