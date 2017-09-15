Capacit'e Infra IPO A Huge Hit, Oversubscribed 183 Times

Capacit'e Infraprojects on Tuesday raised Rs 120 crore from anchor investors.
New Delhi: The initial share sale offering of construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects received overwhelming response from investors and was oversubscribed nearly 183 times on the last day of bidding today.
Capacit'e Infraprojects' Rs 400-crore initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 2,09,05,36,080 shares against the total issue size of 1,14,28,572 shares, translating into 182.92 times subscription, data available with the NSE till 2000 hours showed.
The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 134 times, non-institutional investors a staggering 651 times and retail investors 16 times, investment banking sources said.
The Capacit'e IPO emerged as the most oversubscribed IPO in recent years, according to investment banking sources. The IPO has also set the record for highest-ever NII (non-institutional investor)/HNI (high net worth individual) subscription of 651 times, they added.
Till yesterday, the IPO was oversubscribed 4.62 times. Capacit'e Infraprojects on Tuesday raised Rs 120 crore from anchor investors.
The price band has been fixed at Rs 245-250 per share.
Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, purchase of capital assets and general corporate purposes.
Axis Capital, IIFL Holdings and Vivro Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the issue.
The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.
Earlier this month, the initial share sale of consumer electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies generated strong demand from investors and was oversubscribed 117.83 times.
Last year, the IPO of staffing firm Quess Corp was oversubscribed 145 times.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)