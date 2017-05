Coal India Shares Slip 3%, Hits 52-Week Low On Q4 Earnings

Shares of Coal India today fell nearly 3 per cent to hit its one-year low after the company reported 38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31.The stock declined by 2.85 per cent to Rs 260 -- its 52- week low -- on BSE.At NSE, shares of the company went down by 2.91 per cent to hit its one-year low of Rs 259.50.

State-owned Coal India yesterday reported 38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,716 crore for the fourth quarter due to higher expenses.Coal India Ltd (CIL) had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,398 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.The consolidated income of the company increased to Rs 26,635.9 crore in the last quarter of FY2016-17, from Rs 24,583.8 crore in the January-March quarter of 2015-16, the PSU said in a filing to the BSE.