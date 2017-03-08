Delhi Government Slashes Tax On Jet Fuel, Aviation Stocks Rally
IndiGo shares ended 2.26 per cent higher, Jet Airways finished 3.07 per cent up and SpiceJet settled with a 2.86 per cent gain.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: March 08, 2017 15:40 (IST) Sandeep Singh
EMAIL
COMMENTS
SpiceJet shares gained as much as 9 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 81.70 on Wednesday while Jet Airways and IndiGo gained 5-7 per cent after the Delhi state government decided to cut tax on aviation turbine fuel or jet fuel for flights operating to smaller towns and cities. Analysts said the move by the state government will boost profitability of airlines operating in the domestic market on the back of lower costs.
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while presenting a Rs 48,000-crore Budget for the state, said value added tax or VAT on aviation turbine fuel will be brought down to 1 per cent from 25 per cent for flights to remote areas such as North Eastern states to compliment the Centre's regional connectivity scheme, in a move to reduce costs for airlines flying to remote areas from the national capital.
The tax reduction is only for airlines operating under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme, introduced last year to make flying more affordable, said Mr Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio. (Read more)
Airlines in the Indian market have to deal with high operating costs as about 50 per cent of a carrier's costs go towards fuel, according to analysts.
Aviation stocks were in high demand during Wednesday's session with a multi-fold increase in trading volumes. At the end of the day, 16 lakh Jet Airways shares, 2.8 crore SpiceJet shares and 1.6 lakh IndiGo shares had changed hands compared with two-week averages of 4.7 lakh, 79.80 lakh and 40,000, respectively.
IndiGo shares ended 2.26 per cent higher at Rs 879.75, Jet Airways finished 3.07 per cent up at Rs 450.10 and SpiceJet settled with a 2.86 per cent gain at Rs 77.40 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index closed 98 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 28,902.