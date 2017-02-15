DLF Shares Fall Over 5% As Notes Ban Hits December Quarter Earnings
DLF has a net debt of over Rs 20,000 crore and in order to reduce the borrowing, the realty firm's promoters are planning to sell their 40 per cent stake in the rental arm - DLF Cyber City Developers.
DLF Ltd's shares fell as much as 6.4 per cent on Wednesday to hit an intraday low of Rs 138, a day after the company reported a 46 per cent decline in net profit in the December quarter. DLF, India's largest real estate company, was hurt by lower sales on the back of demonetisation of high-value currency notes. Its income from operations, or net sales, dropped 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,057.92 crore while finance cost rose to Rs 758.64 crore, compared with Rs 670.6 crore a year ago. However, tax expenses fell sharply to Rs 51.58 crore from Rs 238.88 crore.
DLF said the government's move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes has had a short-term negative impact on secondary sales.
"While demonetisation is extremely positive for the company and the industry, it has had short-term negative impact on secondary sales, which in turn has impacted primary off-take," DLF said in a statement.
The company expects that this period of adjustment may continue for the next few quarters till the time secondary market stabilises and customers start to purchase new products.
Analysts also cited DLF's mounting debt as a concern going forward
DLF has a net debt of over Rs 20,000 crore and in order to reduce the borrowing, the realty firm's promoters are planning to sell a 40 per cent stake in the rental arm - DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) - for an estimated Rs 12,000-14,000 crore. GIC and Blackstone are in the race to acquire the stake. DLF owns the remaining 60 per cent in DCCDL.
At 11:14 am, DLF shares were trading 4.82 per cent lower at Rs 140.95 apiece on the National Stock Exchange or NSE, whose Nifty Realty sub-index Sensex was down 2.13 per cent.