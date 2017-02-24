NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Market |

DMart Store Operator To Launch Rs 1,870 Crore IPO

The IPO by Avenue Supermarts comes at a time when share markets are rallying, with the NSE index on Thursday hitting its highest since March 2015.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: February 24, 2017 17:27 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Avenue Supermarts operates 118 stores across 45 cities under the DMart brand.
Avenue Supermarts operates 118 stores across 45 cities under the DMart brand.
Mumbai: Avenue Supermarts Ltd will take subscriptions for its initial public offering of up to Rs 1,870 crore ($280.42 million) on March 8-10 with the listing likely to take place on March 21, the supermarket operator said in a filing released on Friday.

The IPO by Avenue Supermarts, which operates 118 stores across 45 cities under the DMart brand, comes at a time when share markets are rallying, with the NSE index on Thursday hitting its highest since March 2015.

The IPO would be the country's biggest since PNB Housing Finance Ltd raised Rs 3,000 crore in an initial share sale in October.

Indian companies raised $4 billion IPOs last year, making it the best year in six. Bankers expect fund raising from IPOs to be higher this year with a strong pipeline of initial share sales including top bourse National Stock Exchange's expected $1 billion listing.

Nine banks led by Kotak Mahindra Capital will manage Avenue Supermart's IPO. Other bookrunners include Axis Capital, Edelweiss, HDFC Bank and ICICI Securities.

($1 = Rs 66.6850)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 24, 2017 17:26 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Wind Power Tariffs Hit New Low In Push For Renewables
Avenue SupermartsAvenue Supermarts IPODMartD'MartDMart brandDMart IPO

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.