Dow Pierces 21,000 After Trump Speech, Rate-Hike Chatter

The Dow on Wednesday blasted through the 21,000 mark for the first time after U.S. President Donald Trump's measured tone in his first speech to Congress lifted optimism and investors viewed a looming interest rate hike as a glass half full.
The three main stock indexes surged more than 1.3 percent to close at record highs.
Trump on Tuesday said he wanted to boost the U.S. economy with a "massive" tax relief and make a $1 trillion push on infrastructure, bets that have helped Wall Street scale fresh records since the election.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement