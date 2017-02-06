Dr Reddy's Labs Falls As Profit Declines In Third Quarter
Dr Reddy's Labs said that its net profit for the December quarter was down by 19 per cent to Rs 470 crore.
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell as much as 3.13 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 3,045.90 after the Hyderabad-based drug major on Saturday reported that its net profit in the December quarter declined 19 per cent on the back of 7 per cent decline in revenues.
Dr Reddy's Labs said that its net profit for the December quarter was down by 19 per cent to Rs 470 crore (as per IFRS) against Rs 579 crore during the corresponding quarter in FY16 owing to drop in North American sales.
Revenues for Q3 FY17 dropped by 7 per cent to 3,707 crore against Rs 3,968 crore in Q3 of FY16.
Generic sales from North America registered a drop of 15 per cent to Rs 1,660 crore during the October-December quarter, resulting a drop of 9 per cent over generic sales globally.
Abhijit Mukherjee, chief operating officer of DRL, said the growth story in US is muted due to pricing pressures and no big launches.
"Launches in (in North America) have been lean. So going ahead we see the pipeline building well. The decline is also primarily on account of increased competition in Valgancyclovir and our injectable franchise coupled with continuing pricing pressure," Mr Mukherjee.
He said sales from India did not grow much due to demonetisation of higher value currency notes.
"Demonetisation has its impact. The industry itself has not done well, so we were also impacted. But the situation is coming back to normal during this quarter," Mr Mukherjee added.
Revenues from India stood at 590 crore in Q3 with 2.4 per cent growth over last year's same quarter.
As of 10:17 a.m., shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories traded 2 per cent lower at Rs 3,079.55, underperforming the Nifty which was up 0.64 per cent.