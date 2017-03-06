Dredging Corporation Shares In Focus, Surge 17%

Dredging Corporation of India surged as much as 17 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 519.70 on Monday. Trading volume also picked up in the counter. As of 11.30 am, 1.64 lakh shares changed hands in the company compared to its last two-week average of 10,000 shares per day. The Economic Times newspaper today reported that the government is looking to sell 51 per cent stake in the public sector enterprise.



"A cabinet note has been prepared on this proposal and is being circulated among key ministries for comment," the business daily reported citing senior government officials.



The Bombay Stock Exchange has sought clarification from the Mini Ratna company on the above news report. The National Stock Exchange has also sought clarification from Dredging Corporation on whether the company is aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchange, which could explain today's move in the stock.

The government currently holds 73.47 per cent stake in the dredging services provider, which is valued at close to Rs 1,000 crore at current market price . For the financial year 2017-18, the government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore.Dredging Corporation of India provides dredging services to seaport operators, which include maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation, project management consultancy and marine construction.For the quarter ending December 31, 2016, Dredging Corporation had reported a net profit of Rs 14 crore on revenues of Rs 152 crore compared to a loss of Rs 14.4 crore on sales of Rs 161 crore in the September quarter.As of 11.47 am, Dredging Corporation of India shares traded 9.46 per cent higher at Rs 487.55 apiece compared to 0.58 per cent gains in the broader Sensex.