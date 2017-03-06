Dredging Corporation Shares In Focus, Surge 17%

Dredging Corporation of India surged as much as 17 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 519.70 on Monday. Trading volume also picked up in the counter. As of 11.30 am, 1.64 lakh shares changed hands in the company compared to its last two-week average of 10,000 shares per day. The Economic Times newspaper today reported that the government is looking to sell 51 per cent stake in the public sector enterprise.
"A cabinet note has been prepared on this proposal and is being circulated among key ministries for comment," the business daily reported citing senior government officials.
The Bombay Stock Exchange has sought clarification from the Mini Ratna company on the above news report. The National Stock Exchange has also sought clarification from Dredging Corporation on whether the company is aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchange, which could explain today's move in the stock.
