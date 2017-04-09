Economic Data, Q4 Earnings To Determine Market Movement: Experts

The Sensex and Nifty have recorded their second straight weekly gains.
New Delhi: A clutch of macro data points, start of the fourth quarter results season and geopolitical dynamics after the United States' missile attack on Syria will determine market movement in the week starting April 10, 2017, according to experts. Release of a handful of key data is due, including industrial production (IIP) for February and consumer price index-based (CPI) inflation for March on Wednesday. IT heavyweight Infosys will kick off the earnings season as it gets ready to announce its fourth quarter and annual results on Thursday.
"Q4 FY17 earnings, macroeconomic data and trend in global markets will drive market sentiment in the truncated trading session this week," said Vijay Singhania, founder director, Trade Smart Online.
"Any major confrontation in Syria is likely to impact the global markets," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
"The next big trigger for the markets will be the annual and fourth quarter results starting this week," said Jimeet Modi, CEO of SAMCO Securities.
The stock market will be closed on Friday for Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.
The two key indices - Sensex and Nifty - recorded their second straight weekly gains by rising 86.11 points, or 0.29 per cent, and 24.55 points, or 0.26 per cent, respectively.
"We believe that the benchmark indices will take cues from corporate earnings and macroeconomic data and behave accordingly," said Abnish Kumar Sudhanshu, director and research head at Amrapali Aadya Trading and Investments.